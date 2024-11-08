Police dog assists officers to execute two drug warrants in Accrington Road and Rossendale Road areas of Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Nov 2024, 09:32 BST
Police dog Lissy (pictured) played a key role in helping officers to execute two drug warrants in Burnley yesterday.

The Burnley taskforce swooped in the Accrington Road and Rossendale Road areas of the town and arrested two males on suspicion of drug offences, namely ketamine and cannabis.

Both males are currently in police custody awaiting interview. A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: “We will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep our communities safe.”

Police dog Lissy assisted officers to execute two drug warrants in Accrington Road and Rossendale Road areas of Burnley

The public can report drug dealing in a variety of ways including calling 101 or reporting anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111. Alternatively you can email the team directly at [email protected]

