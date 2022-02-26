Police dog and helicopter deployed in dramatic late night police chase after vehicle fails to stop in Pendle
A dramatic police chase through Pendle last night, after a vehicle failed to stop, resulted in the arrest of three men.
The vehicle was pursued around the Barrowford and Colne area driving in a dangerous manner, including going the wrong way on the M65.
The car was then found abandoned on Gisburn Road, Barrowford and police dog Boomer was deployed to find the three occupants who had fled the vehicle.
He quickly picked up a track over the area known as the ‘curly wurly’ bridge where one male was intercepted by officers.
Boomer continued to search and located a male hiding behind a factory. National Police Air Service HQ located the third male hiding on the canal bank.
All three were arrested and taken into custody.