Police discover large cannabis farm in Burnley
Officers were called to the Clough Lane area yesterday (Thursday) following reports of suspicious activity and the smell of cannabis.
Officers attended the address alongside bailiffs, who had a repossession order, and upon entry to the building discovered a large cannabis farm spread across three floors within the property, all of which have been seized.
There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
At this time, no arrests have been made and investigation is underway.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.