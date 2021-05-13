Police discover imitation firearm among cache of weapons and cannabis plants at Pendle house

They also found 62 cannabis plants growing inside the Nelson property.

The discovery was made after officers from the Pendle Task Force arrested a male on suspicion of cultivating cannabis when they stopped a vehicle on Pine Street.

The occupants were searched and a large amount of cash was found along with items linked to drug supply, which resulted in the arrest of a 31 year old man. A search of his home address revealed the drugs and weapons find.

The imitation firearm and weapons police found during the search of a house in Nelson yesterday

Officers from the Pendle Task Force have pledged to continue to target and disrupt those involved in serious and organised crime,highlighting the fact they rely on he public and the information they provide to get positive results.