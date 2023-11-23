Police discover cannabis farm at house in Nelson
and live on Freeview channel 276
When patrols attended no one was found, and a search was conducted in the area. Officers attended the address on Manor Street, and when searching the property found a quantity of cannabis plants.
Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. The Electric Board were made aware to make the premises safe.
Insp Claire Pearson, from Nelson Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis might seem like a minor offence, but it actually hides a lot of dangers, including the risk of fire.
“These cannabis farms often tamper with the electricity supply in order to power a set-up like this, which can have some really harmful consequences for neighbouring properties.
“This type of activity can cause misery for communities and often has links to organised crime and it’s something we will continue to tackle.”
Anyone with information can contact 101 or report online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/