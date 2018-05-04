Police discover Burnley cannabis farm after man spotted on roof

Police swooped on a cannabis farm following reports a man on the roof was trying to break in.

Officers carried out a raid today (Friday) at a house on Pritchard Street, Burnley, and found 47 plants that had already been harvested, 32 downstairs ready for harvesting and 77 infant plants in the loft.

The sockets discovered at the property.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police, said: "Officers have attended and discovered a cannabis farm growing inside the house. This cannabis farm has now been destroyed.

"Our communities consistently tell us they don’t want this happening in their area. Cannabis farms can be major fire hazards and are often looked after by vulnerable people who are paid a pittance and live in awful conditions.

"If you have any information surrounding cannabis farms in your area, please contact 101 and quote log 0044 of 4th May or tell us online here by logging onto www.lancashire.police.uk/reportit