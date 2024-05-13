Police detain man under Mental Health Act after child kissed by a stranger in Regent Street in Nelson
Police were called to Regent Street just after 1-30pm after the incident, where a suspect was detained by members of the public. Officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Nelson.
After a thorough assessment by medical experts the man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a secure facility.
A police spokesman said: “We know that this incident will have caused the local community a great deal of concern and we want to reassure them that this matter will continue to be thoroughly investigated. The victim in this case has been supported by specially-trained officers.