Police have detained a man after a child was kissed by a stranger in a street in Nelson yesterday.

Police were called to Regent Street just after 1-30pm after the incident, where a suspect was detained by members of the public. Officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Nelson.

After a thorough assessment by medical experts the man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a secure facility.

