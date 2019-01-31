Police dashcam appeal after woman assaulted on Burnley town centre outskirts

Police are investigating an incident where a woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen near to Burnley town centre.

The incident happened in Princess Way yesterday between 4-20 and 5-05pm.

The suspect is described as being male, wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, dark trousers and gloves.

Officers are urging anyone who was driving along Princess Way at the time of the incident with dashboard camera footage to forward this to police.

Anybody with information can email PC 6215 Healey on 6215@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 quoting log 0980 of 30th January.