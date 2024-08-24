Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have carried out a joint enforcement operation with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to ensure that drivers and vehicles which are travelling on the roads in Burnley are fit to do so.

On Wednesday a range of vehicles were stopped by Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team with driver details also being checked.

A total of six immediate prohibitions were issued to the drivers of the vehicles which were deemed not road worthy at the time of the road side inspection. This required the driver to immediately stop travelling on the roads and to rectify the defect on their vehicle, ensuring their vehicle is safe for its onward journey.

A police spokesman said: “Although there is work underway to deal with a range of issues highlighted, one common theme which runs through local areas is road safety. Similar checks will be conducted in the future. Please ensure that your vehicle is fit to be used on the roads.”