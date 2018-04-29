Police concerns grow for missing teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 18-year-old woman.

Faye Adams was last seen at around 5pm on Thursday in the Broken Banks area of Colne.

She hasn't made any contact with her family since and her disappearance is out of character.

Anybody who has seen her or knows where she may be is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency.

Faye is described as white, of slim build and approximately 5' 7" tall with long light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and mustard colour Timberland boots.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 908 of 29th April.