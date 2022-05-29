Police clamp down on motorists who flout road rules

Over the past month the Nelson Police Community Team have been concentrating on road safety as it is seen as one of the public’s top priorities.

The latest operation produced the following results.

13 fixed penalties for:

One of the seized cars in Nelson

Using a mobile phone whilst driving; insufficient tyre tread; no driving licence; not wearing a seat belt; no insurance; number plate offences; no tax; two vehicles seized no insurance.

Partner agency DVSA (driver Vehicle Standard Agency) meanwhile detected 13 defects on vehicles stopped. All the vehicles were taken off the road until all the defects were rectified.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to target vehicles in order to make our roads safer. Please check your vehicle and make sure it is in a safe and road legal condition.”