News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police chase stolen Volkswagen Golf on M65 near Padiham

A man was arrested after a police chase on the M65 today (Thursday, November 24).

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 11:47am

Officers pursued a Volkswagen Golf on the motorway in East Lancashire after it was reported stolen from outside a home in Lancaster at 4am.

At around 5.20am, police spotted the car but the driver refused to stop and tried to get away. The Golf left the motorway at junction eight where a stinger device was waiting for him.

Hide Ad

The Golf continued travelling on shredded tyres before being boxed in by Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit at the junction of Blackburn Road and Shuttleworth Link Road in Padiham.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit spotted the stolen Golf on the M65 in East Lancashire and gave chase

Most Popular

Read More
Wrong way along a dual carriageway, police cars rammed and an Audi doing 90mph b...

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and taken into custody.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the Volkswagen Golf had been reported stolen from outside a home in Aldrens Lane, Lancaster.