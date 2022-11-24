Officers pursued a Volkswagen Golf on the motorway in East Lancashire after it was reported stolen from outside a home in Lancaster at 4am.

At around 5.20am, police spotted the car but the driver refused to stop and tried to get away. The Golf left the motorway at junction eight where a stinger device was waiting for him.

The Golf continued travelling on shredded tyres before being boxed in by Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit at the junction of Blackburn Road and Shuttleworth Link Road in Padiham.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit spotted the stolen Golf on the M65 in East Lancashire and gave chase

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and taken into custody.

