Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have charged a man following an assault in Brierfield.

Officers were called to Arthur Street, Brierfield, around 10pm on July 2nd, to report of assault and found a man in his 30s had suffered stab injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of July 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, policee have charged Rehan Ahmed (27) of Commercial Street, Brierfield, with section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.