Police charge Rehan Ahmed in relation to stabbing in Brierfield
Police have charged a man following an assault in Brierfield.
Officers were called to Arthur Street, Brierfield, around 10pm on July 2nd, to report of assault and found a man in his 30s had suffered stab injuries.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of July 3rd.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, policee have charged Rehan Ahmed (27) of Commercial Street, Brierfield, with section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.