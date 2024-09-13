Police charge man with burglary at a house in Padiham
Police have charged a man following a burglary in Padiham.
The burglary happened on Friday September 6th, on Russell Terrace in Padiham. A handbag, a purse containing £400, a makeup bag and cash were taken.
Following enquiries, Sean Cullen (29) of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling and remanded to custody. He will appear at Burnley Crown Court on October 7th.
