Police have charged a man following a burglary in Padiham.

The burglary happened on Friday September 6th, on Russell Terrace in Padiham. A handbag, a purse containing £400, a makeup bag and cash were taken.

Following enquiries, Sean Cullen (29) of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling and remanded to custody. He will appear at Burnley Crown Court on October 7th.

Operation Defender is a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary. It aims to take positive action to reduce residential burglary.