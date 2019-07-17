Police charge man with attempted murder in connection to Nelson attack

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following serious disorder in Nelson.

Police were called around 1-15am yesterday after reports a number of men carrying machetes and bats had been involved in a fight in the Brunswick Street area.

Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was found at the scene having suffered serious injuries to his legs and hand.

A second man, also aged 19, was found to have suffered a serious injury to his back.

Both men were taken to hospital where they continue to be treated for significant injuries.

Three further men were injured during this incident and received hospital treatment but were discharged.

An 18 year old man form Nelson has today been charged with two counts of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Three 19 year old men from Nelson and two 19 year old men from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries until August 14th. They are subject to strict conditions.

A 20 year old man from Nelson was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. He has been released without charge.

Det. Insp Nicola Bithell, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the two seriously injured men at this time.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask that anyone who could assist with our investigation contacts us immediately.”

“I would like to reiterate this is being treated as an isolated incident. There will be extra police patrols in Nelson over the coming evenings to offer reassurance to the community.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0096 of July 16. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.