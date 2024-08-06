Police charge five people in connection to vandalism at Barclays Bank branch in Burnley by Palestine Action

By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 15:12 BST

Five people have been charged after windows were smashed and red paint was sprayed on Barclays Bank in Burnley, yesterday.

Police officers were called to the premises on St James Street, at 2-09am on Monday to a report of criminal damage.

A short time later, two men and three women were arrested after a car was stopped in Huffling Lane, Burnley.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, police have charged the five people.

Barclays Bank on St James's Street, Burnley has been vandalised overnight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Barclays Bank on St James's Street, Burnley has been vandalised overnight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Brandon O’Hagan (26) of no fixed address, Amanda Kelly (29) of Ashlynne, Ashton-Under-Lyne, Hmeera Atiqnisar (29) of Lyons Lane, Chorley, Mohammed Malik (26) of Addison Street, Blackburn, and Alma Yaniv (68) of Verney Crescent, Liverpool, are all charged with criminal damage to property over £5,000.

They were all remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (August 6th).

Around 30 branches of Barclays nationally have been targeted by protest group Palestine Action. It said the protests were carried out to “demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels.”

