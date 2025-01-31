Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have charged a man with assault after a 52-year-old man was found dead in a caravan in Colne.

Officers were called to Oakfield Lodge, Birchenlee Lane, Colne, at 7-12pm on Tuesday (January 28th), and found a man unresponsive.

The man – Stuart Burns – was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Tuesday.

A Home Office postmortem examination has been carried out, but an exact cause of death has yet to be established. Further tests are being carried out to try and establish exactly how Mr Burns died, and this may take some time.

The postmortem examination did show Mr Burns had suffered a number of serious injuries sustained during a recent assault and while these injuries did not cause his death police are investigating the circumstances.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Adam Miller (36) of Oakfield Lodge, Birchenlee Lane, Colne, has now been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (January 31st).

Police continue to appeal for information as part of their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1255 of 28th January 2025. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.