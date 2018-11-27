Police charge Burnley man over sexual assault of a child in supermarket

A man has been charged after a seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a supermarket in Burnley.

Dennis Walsh (39) of Albert Street, Burnley, has been charged with sexual assault on a child under 13, false imprisonment and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Police launched an investigation after the boy reported he had been assaulted in a toilet cubicle at Sainsbury’s in Burnley on Sunday, November 25th.

Walsh was due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).