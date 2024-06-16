Police charge Burnley man carrying knife after chasing him into woodland
Mohammed Ruman Alom (33) of Reedley Road was wanted on recall to prison, and was remanded in custody to appear before the next court.
Officers were called to the Gordon Street area of Burnley at approximately 7-30pm on Wednesday after receiving multiple calls about a large number of people fighting, with one male threatening members of the public with a knife. On arrival, officers were confronted by a significant group, and a male holding a knife in his hand. The man ran off, with officers chasing him.
Police found him making off towards Princess Way and another foot chase started. With the support of ARV, response officers, HZ44 and his dog PD Bane, officers chased him into woodland off Clifton Street where PD Bane and his handler located him curled up hiding in a stream and arrested him.
The force would like to reassure the local community that they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to people living in the area.