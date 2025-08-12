Police charge Accrington man Leigh Pilkington with sexual assault

Police have charged a man following a report of two sexual assaults in Padiham.

On Sunday afternoon t was reported to police that two boys, who are both under the age of 10, were playing on a footbridge off Thompson Street when they were approached by an unknown man.

After engaging them in conversation, it was reported that he sexually assaulted them both.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries in the area, resulting in the arrest of 49-year-old man from Accrington in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Leigh Pilkington, 49, of Walton Street, Accrington, with two counts of committing a sexual offence on a child under 13 and two counts of breaching a Sexual harm Prevention Order.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

DC Kelly Kenyon, of Burnley CID, said: “Although a man has been charged and remanded into custody our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you have seen or been made aware of any suspicious or concerning behaviour in Padiham over recent weeks I would ask that you make contact with DC Victoria Evans.”

Email [email protected] or call 101and quote log 1022 of 10th August 2025.