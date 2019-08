Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a burglary at house in Burnley.

The incident took place at an address in Wycoller Avenue at around 1pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries. If you know who they are please e-mail PC Harding at 4305@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."

Anybody with information can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.