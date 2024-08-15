Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a theft that took place at Holiday Inn Express in Burnley have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with.

The incident occurred at the Pendle Way hotel in June when thieves targeted a vehicle that had been parked there overnight. One of the items stolen was a bank card, which was then used in numerous locations at various times around Burnley.

Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] quoting the investigation number LC-20240613-0242