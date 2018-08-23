Police CCTV appeal after Burnley shop burglary

Police want to speak to a man in connection with a shop that was burgled in Burnley.

The man, pictured, walked into a shop in Parker Lane at around 8am on Monday, August 13th.

He became aggressive with staff and attempted to steal lighters and cigarettes over the counter.

The man then walked around the counter, taking the items before shouting at the shopkeeper and making off from the scene.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a burglary in Burnley.

"We want to find the man pictured and hope the public can assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3874@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference EF1812512.