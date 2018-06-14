Police caught 'drunk' man climbing back through Burnley pub door

A reveller thrown out of a pub at New Year smashed a hole in the door and tried to climb back in, a court heard.



Drunk Lee Hadfield (28) had been asked to leave the Turf Hotel in Burnley at 3am on the first day of the year, but then kicked a panel in the door.

The police pulled him out as he tried to get back in through the hole, the town's magistrates were told.

Hadfield had been given a caution after the incident, on condition he pay landlady Melanie Marshall £100 compensation, but didn't hand over the cash.

Mr Nick Dearing, defending, said Hadfield was currently in receipt of Jobseeker's Allowance and didn't have long enough to raise the money. It had not been his intention not to pay.

The solicitor continued: "If he had the money he would quite cheerfully have paid it."

The defendant, of Cairo Street, Burnley, admitted criminal damage. The Bench ordered him to pay £100 compensation.