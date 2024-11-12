A group of males, who were letting fireworks off in the grounds of Clitheroe castle, were apprehended by police officers on Saturday.

Officers from team four Pendle and Ribble Valley response officers, who were on patrol, chased the group, who were aiming the fireworks at Castle Street, to the skate park in the grounds of the castle.

The offenders were searched before they were given tickets and told to leave the area. But they ignored this and walked through the town centre to a car. A spokesman for Ribble Valley police, which has received a number of reports from the public regarding the reckless use of fireworks, said: “During a search, one of the males discreetly hid a car key and this was located on the floor by officers.

“The males sat in their car but could not start it due to having no key. In addition the driver did not have suitable insurance and the car was seized.”