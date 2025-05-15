Police have carried out speed checks in a Burnley neighbourhood, in response to complaints from residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speed operation took place in Lowerhouse Lane, and, out of 245 vehicles checked 47 were breaking the speed limit of 20mph. The highest speed recorded was 32mph.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police appealed for drivers to be aware of the speed limits in place across the borough, adding that at the time of the checks in Lowerhouse Lane schoolchildren were in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrested the 17-year-old n suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

Last month a similar operation was carried out in Lakeland Way, again in response to complaints from residents. Out of 190 vehicles checked for their speed, 27 were driving in excess of the 20mph speed limit. The highest one was found to be 15mph over the limit.

Burnley residents experiencing issues with speeding issues are asked to report problems to the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership at https://lancsroadsafety.co.uk/