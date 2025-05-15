Police catch 47 drivers breaking limit after speed check operation in Burnley's Lowerhouse Lane
The speed operation took place in Lowerhouse Lane, and, out of 245 vehicles checked 47 were breaking the speed limit of 20mph. The highest speed recorded was 32mph.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police appealed for drivers to be aware of the speed limits in place across the borough, adding that at the time of the checks in Lowerhouse Lane schoolchildren were in the area.
Last month a similar operation was carried out in Lakeland Way, again in response to complaints from residents. Out of 190 vehicles checked for their speed, 27 were driving in excess of the 20mph speed limit. The highest one was found to be 15mph over the limit.
Burnley residents experiencing issues with speeding issues are asked to report problems to the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership at https://lancsroadsafety.co.uk/