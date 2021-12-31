Police carry out random roadside breath tests in Burnley as part of New Year drink drive campaign
Police held a series of random roadside breath tests in Burnley last night as part of a New Year drink drive campaign.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:08 pm
The south neighbourhood policing team, helped by members from West and North, conducted several road side breath tests as part of campaign by Lancashire Constabulary.
A spokesman said: "We stopped random vehicles of all makes and models and conducted the tests.
"We had no road side failures, which we count as a great success.
"We aim to help keep the roads safer by being out and about as much as possible conducting road side spot checks."