Police carry out random roadside breath tests in Burnley as part of New Year drink drive campaign

The south neighbourhood policing team, helped by members from West and North, conducted several road side breath tests as part of campaign by Lancashire Constabulary.

A spokesman said: "We stopped random vehicles of all makes and models and conducted the tests.

"We had no road side failures, which we count as a great success.

