Police are investigating a large scale disturbance at a park in Nelson in which up to 30 youths were seen fighting.

Officers were called to Victoria Park in Carr Road at 5-45pm on Saturday following reports of violent disorder.

A police spokesman confirmed that the group dispersed and made off towards Nelson town centre when officers arrived.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log reference 1265 of August 24th.