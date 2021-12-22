Police believe 'substantial' cannabis farm find at fire hit Burnley shop could be linked to organised crime and child exploitation

Fire crews from Burnley and Nelson had to force entry into the Colne Road shop just before 7am this morning before they could tackle the blaze.

Police officers arrived on the scene and once inside the premises it was clear it was being used for a massive illegal operation set up with around 1,000 cannabis plants after the electricity supply to the property was bypassed.

Sgt Victoria Bramley said: "It’s incredibly lucky that nobody was seriously injured or killed as the property was linked to a number of others.

"We know cannabis and its legalisation is a contentious issue, but cannabis farms on this scale are usually linked to organised crime, child exploitation and modern slavery - to name a few."

No arrests have been made at this stage but investigations are ongoing.