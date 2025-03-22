Police arrest three men and seize cash and drugs and weapons as part of crackdown on supply of Class A drugs in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 13:25 BST

Police arrested three men and seized cash, drugs and weapons as part of an ongoing crackdown on the supply of Class A drugs in Burnley.

Officers from the East Division Targeted Crime Unit executed warrants at addresses on Saxon Street, Gordon Street and Kent Street yesterday morning and seized suspected Class A drugs, machetes and mobile phones.

Two 27-year-old men and a 57-year-old man – all from Burnley – have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. They are all in custody. A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “Drug-dealing is a scourge on our communities and often brings serious violence to our streets – as highlighted by the seizure of these weapons today. This proactive work will continue. So if you are dealing drugs in East Lancashire, expect a knock at the door soon.

Police have arrested three men and seized cash, drugs and weapons as part of an ongoing crackdown on the supply of Class A drugs in Burnley.

“If you are aware of illegal activity in your area report it online here: https://orlo.uk/zkXQf or call 101. Be confident that you will be listened to and we will take the appropriate action.”

The arrests come as part of Operation Warrior, which is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

