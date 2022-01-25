Police arrest suspected drug dealer in chance encounter
Police arrested in a man in Nelson yesterday on suspicion of dealing drugs as they were looking into the whereabouts of another individual.
The 52-year old man from Nelson was arrested for possession with intent to supply following the find of a controlled class C drug at a property on Wood Street, Nelson.
While making enquiries on the whereabouts of another individual, the Pendle Task Force found a number of snap bags of cannabis, further larger bags of crop to be sold on, along with drug paraphernalia at the house which were seized as evidence.
The man has since been released under investigation, but if you have information which could help police please report online at www.Lancashire.police.uk
If you want to submit info, but want to do it anonymously, you can do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.