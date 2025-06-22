Police arrest man wanted on prison recall since March last year at address in Nelson

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Police have caught a man who has been wanted on prison recall for 15 months.

Operation Prosper team, supported by three officers from the Special Constabulary, carried out a targeting operation to arrest Wasim Ahmed who had gone to ground in Nelson.

A spokesman for Nelson Police said: “Ahmed had gone to ground in the Nelson area and thought he was untouchable; carrying on life as normal, when he should have been back in prison.”

Wasim Ahmed, who was wanted on prison recall since March last year, has been arrested by police at an address in Nelsonplaceholder image
Wasim Ahmed, who was wanted on prison recall since March last year, has been arrested by police at an address in Nelson

Officers were deployed at 6-30pm on Friday evening and Ahmed was arrested just 48 minutes later, hiding in a bedroom at an address in Nelson.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

