Police arrest man wanted on prison recall since March last year at address in Nelson
Operation Prosper team, supported by three officers from the Special Constabulary, carried out a targeting operation to arrest Wasim Ahmed who had gone to ground in Nelson.
A spokesman for Nelson Police said: “Ahmed had gone to ground in the Nelson area and thought he was untouchable; carrying on life as normal, when he should have been back in prison.”
Officers were deployed at 6-30pm on Friday evening and Ahmed was arrested just 48 minutes later, hiding in a bedroom at an address in Nelson.
