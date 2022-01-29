Police arrest man (29) after large quantity of drugs found at Burnley house
A man has been arrested after police found a large quantity of drugs at an address in Burnley this morning.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 7:55 pm
Updated
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 7:56 pm
The drugs were found at a house in the Accrington Road area and a 29-year-old man is now in police custody.
A spokesman for Burnley Police appealed for the public to report any drug dealing activities to them adding: "We will continue to listen to the public and drive our targeted activity around what really matters most to our communities."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 or email [email protected]