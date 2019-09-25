Police arrest high risk sex offender in Burnley wanted on prison recall

A high risk sex offender wanted on prison recall has been arrested in Burnley today.

Detectives with Lancashire Police issued a public appeal after convicted sex offender Ricky Stuart (37) from Accrington went missing last week.

Stuart was jailed for seven and a half years after being found guilty of sexual assault, assault by penetration and attempted rape after a week-long trial at Burnley Crown Court in June 2013.

His licence period was then extended for four years in August 2013 by Judge Simon Newell at Preston Crown Court.

He was wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence and for evading prison recall.