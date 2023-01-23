News you can trust since 1877
Police arrest Hapton man in connection to assault of woman in Burnley

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Hapton in connection to an assault investigation.

By Dominic Collis
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:02pm

Yesterday police asked for the public and media’s help in identifying a man they wanted to speak to after a woman was assaulted in Burnley.

Police officers were called to the Westgate area of the town at around 2-40am on Sunday, January 22nd following reports that a man had assaulted a woman but had run off after being disturbed.

Police have arrested a man in connection to an assault in Burnley
The man arrested today remains in police custody.