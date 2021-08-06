Police arrest driver in Burnley after finding can of pepper spray and suspected class A and B drugs in his vehicle

Officers from immediate response team five spotted the vehicle with no insurance on Queen Victoria Road.

The vehicle was stopped and searched and the driver was found to be in possession of the pepper spray which is considered as a Section 5 firearm offence under UK legislation.

They also found a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs.

Along with driving with no insurance the driver also failed a drug wipe test at the roadside.

He was arrested and is being held in custody for a number of offences and the vehicle was seized.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We rely on eagle eyed members of the public to report information to us, so that we can keep on targeting and tackling those who pose the most risk and threat to our communities.