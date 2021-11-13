Police arrest Burnley teenager (14) after he was spotted carrying large knife

Officers were called to the Kingsdale area of town following a report from a concerned member of the public who said they had seen somebody in possession of a knife.

Upon searching a person matching the description, police discovered the blade.

The 14-year-old was then arrested.

The knife the 14-year-old boy was carrying

A police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the public that knife crime is a priority for us, and we will deal with incidents such as this as quickly and robustly as we can.