Police arrest Burnley teenager (14) after he was spotted carrying large knife
Police have arrested a teenager in Burnley after he was seen carrying a large knife.
Officers were called to the Kingsdale area of town following a report from a concerned member of the public who said they had seen somebody in possession of a knife.
Upon searching a person matching the description, police discovered the blade.
The 14-year-old was then arrested.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the public that knife crime is a priority for us, and we will deal with incidents such as this as quickly and robustly as we can.
"The male remains in our custody suite and will be dealt with in due course. We will keep you up to date with any developments."