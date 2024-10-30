Police arrest Burnley man Jason Gorton with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place
Police have arrested a man for possessing an imitation firearm near to a school.
On Monday around 3-15pm members of the public reported seeing a man with what some people thought was a firearm, close to Cherry Fold Community Primary School in Cog Lane.
Officers quickly attended the area and arrested a man in his 40s.
After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, police charged 49-year-old Jason Gorton, of Girvan Grove, Burnley, with possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.
He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday) where he was remanded back into custody.