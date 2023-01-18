Police appealing for information after women allegedly stole money from elderly lady
Police are appealing for information after money was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman.
By Laura Longworth
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Officers would like to speak to the two females pictured in relation to the theft of a large sum of money that was stolen from the handbag of an elderly lady in Burnley town centre.
If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of these females, please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20221125-0500.