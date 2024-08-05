Police appealing for information after two cars were set on fire in Nelson
Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into arson in Nelson.
Two vehicles were set on fire in Bevan Place on Thursday, July 4th, around 01-48am.
Officers believe the suspects are two males who travelled in a vehicle. Anyone with any CCTV, ring doorbell footage, picture(s), information about the suspects or their vehicle is encouraged to email the investigating officer DC 1605 on ([email protected]) and quote log number 81 of 4th July 2024.