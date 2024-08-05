Police appealing for information after two cars were set on fire in Nelson

By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into arson in Nelson.

Two vehicles were set on fire in Bevan Place on Thursday, July 4th, around 01-48am.

Officers believe the suspects are two males who travelled in a vehicle. Anyone with any CCTV, ring doorbell footage, picture(s), information about the suspects or their vehicle is encouraged to email the investigating officer DC 1605 on ([email protected]) and quote log number 81 of 4th July 2024.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice