Police appealing for information after 'serious assault'

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault at a nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 3).

A 28-year-old man suffered a broken nose after being punched by an unknown offender at Illuminati bar in Hargreaves Street, Burnley, just after 4am.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have now released images of a man, pictured, that they would like to speak to following the assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Anyone with information, or who recognises this man, is urged to call us on 101 quoting crime reference EF1714027."