Police appeal to trace wanted Colne man
Police are appealing for information to help trace a wanted man from Colne.
Mark Taylor, 45, is wanted after failing to comply with his Sex Offender Notification Requirement. Taylor is described as 5ft 6ins tall and has a number of distinctive tattoos, including a Sylvester the Cat design on his right shoulder.
Officers are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them by emailing [email protected] or calling 01254 353246.
For immediate sightings, members of the public should call 999 and quote log 558 of October 10, 2025.