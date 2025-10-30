Police appeal to trace wanted Colne man

By John Deehan
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:39 GMT
Police are appealing for information to help trace a wanted man from Colne.
Mark Taylor, 45, is wanted after failing to comply with his Sex Offender Notification Requirement. Taylor is described as 5ft 6ins tall and has a number of distinctive tattoos, including a Sylvester the Cat design on his right shoulder.

Officers are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them by emailing [email protected] or calling 01254 353246.

For immediate sightings, members of the public should call 999 and quote log 558 of October 10, 2025.

