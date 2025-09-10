Police appeal to trace Burnley sex offender
Officers want to speak to 37-year-old Richard David Layfield, who has links to both Burnley and Portsmouth. Layfield is described as 5ft 10ins tall, bald, with a tattoo on his chest reading Jessica and another on his left wrist reading Ethan with a date of birth.
Police have urged members of the public not to approach him, particularly women.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "If you see him, please do not approach him. For immediate sightings call 999 quoting log 546 of 9th September 2025.”
Anyone with information about Layfield’s whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 01254 353246.