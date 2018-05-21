Police appeal to trace Burnley man accused of knife threat to woman

Police want to trace a man who pinned a woman against a wall and threatened her with a knife in Burnley.

Officers want to speak to John O’Brien (44) from Burnley after a 33 year old woman was pinned against a wall, threatened with a knife and punched to the face in her kitchen in the town on Sunday.

John O'Brien

Sgt Gary Hennighan from Burnley Police said: “If you have seen John O’Brien or know of his whereabouts please contact us immediately.

“I would also urge O’Brien if he sees this appeal to attend the nearest police station so we can talk to him.”

O’Brien also uses the surname Lewis and is described as white, 5ft 10in, of medium build with dark shaved hair.

He is known to have links to the Coal Clough and Stoops areas of Burnley.

Anyone with information can call 01282 472190 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident number 1752 of May 20th.