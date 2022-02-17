Police appeal to parents after children as young as 11 involved in anti-social behaviour in Burnley town centre

Police received numerous incidents of anti social behaviour in and around Burnley town centre involving groups of youths damaging property and verbally abusing staff and members and the public.

Patrols were deployed to the area to disperse the culprits and officers are now in the process of obtaining CCTV footage to see if they can identify the youths.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "Do you know where your children are?

Children as young as 11 were involved in numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour around Burnley town centre last night, according to police.

"Parents, please check what your children are doing. Some as young as 11 years old have been involved in this and it will not be tolerated."