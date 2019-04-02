Police appeal to help trace missing Burnley man

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing man from Burnley.

Stephen Ormerod (52) was last seen in Whalley Road, Read, at 1pm on Monday as he was getting onto a bus towards Burnley.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10in. with shaved black hair and possibly wearing glasses.

He was wearing a khaki coloured coat with blue jeans and black boots, carry a small black backpack.

Stephen has links to the Burnley and Read area.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

PC Durrant, of Burnley Police, said: “We are very concerned about Stephen and would urge anyone with information about his location to come forward.”

“Furthermore, I would ask if Stephen sees this, to let us know that he is safe and well”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or 01282 472204 quoting log reference 0927 of April 1st 2019.