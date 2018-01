Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Burnley.

Jamie Louise Nadin-Forest ran away from her home in Burnley on Monday morning.

She is described as white, slim build, with long mousy hair, which is in a ponytail.

Officers are asking members of the public, especially those in the Duke Bar locality, for information regards her whereabouts.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20180108-0373.