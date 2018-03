Police are asking for help to find a missing teenage girl.



Shauna Putterill (16) was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

She is described as white, slim build, 4ft. 9in. and has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey skirt and white and black Adidas trainers.

Shauna has links to Burnley and Nelson.

Anybody with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference LC-20180326-1057.