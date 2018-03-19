Police appeal to find wanted Burnley man

Police are appealing for information about a man from Burnley wanted in connection with the theft of a charity box.

Officers want to find Martin Thomas (34), of Helston Close, following the theft of the box from a computer shop in Darwen Street, Blackburn, on February 6th.

Thomas has links to the Blackburn, Burnley and Preston areas. He is believed to be living homeless.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Thomas is wanted by police in connection with the theft of a charity box in Blackburn last month.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference ED1802545.