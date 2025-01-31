Police appeal to find sex offender with connections to Burnley who is wanted on prison recall

By Sue Plunkett
Published 31st Jan 2025, 18:22 BST
Police have put out an appeal to find a sex offender.

Shaun Wilkinson (pictured) is wanted by police after breaching his notification requirements. He is also wanted on recall to prison. Wilkinson (33) is 6ft 1in tall and of slim build. Wilkinson has connections to Burnley. For any sightings of Wilkinson, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 or [email protected]

